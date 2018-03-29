SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films to be screened at Pakistan film fest

SS Rajamouli is excited because Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) will be screened at the upcoming Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) in Karachi

SS Rajamouli

The four-day festival starts on April 1. The filmmaker tweeted, "Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries... The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan International Film Festival, Karachi for the invite."

