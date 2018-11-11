S.S Rajamouli's next multistarrer with NTR and Ram Charan launched today!

regional-cinema

S.S Rajamouli's next will also reunite the dream team that worked on Baahubali series

SS Rajmouli, NTR and Ram Charan

There has been immense buzz ever since director S.S Rajamouli has announced his next project post the record-breaking success of the Baahubali franchise. What makes the film more exciting is it's massive star power with names like NTR and Ram Charan top lining the cast. The film was launched today in the presence of industry biggies.

A special event was held today, November 11th having in attendance names Megastar Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Rana and top directors from the industry. Having working title as RRR, the multilingual film is being touted as National Cinemas most ambitious project, with the film makers leaving no stone unturned to present a cinematic experience surpassing the grandeur of S.S Rajamouli's last outing Baahubali : The Conclusion.

Speaking about the same, Producer DVV Danayya said, "It is a matter of honour to be producing probably the most awaited film of Indian cinema. This whole project is like a dream or maybe I can call it a dream come true. Working on a film in the combination of stars like NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli is something that is really exciting for me. There are already great expectations on the film with both the Nandamuri fans, Mega fans and all movie goers expecting something out of the ordinary, and I promise, I will make sure no stone is left unturned from my side in that regard. We will make no compromise on anything the team requires. This film will surely remain as the pride of Indian cinema. The shooting of the film will commence on November 19. The first schedule will contain NTR and Ram Charan shooting for a high octane action episode. We will soon make an announcement about the rest of the cast."

The dialogues of the untitled project are written by Sai Madhav Burra and Madan Karky and editing will be done by National Award winning film editor Sreekar Prasad.

S.S Rajamouli's next will also reunite the dream team that worked on Baahubali series with celebrated names like Vijayendra Prasad who has penned the story, Costume designer Rama Rajamouli, VFX Supervisor V Srinivasa Mohan, Music by MM Keeravani, Production design by Sabu Cyril and Cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar.

Presented by D. Parvathy, the film will be made under DVV Entertainment banner - DVV Danayya with Screenplay and direction by S.S Rajamouli.

