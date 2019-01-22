SS Rajamouli's RRR begins its second schedule

regional-cinema

The second schedule of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's upcoming mega movie RRR began on Monday. Starring Young Tiger NTR and Mega Powerstar Ram Charan, RRR is one of the most talked about films.

RRR went on floors in November in the presence of the most prominent names in the South Indian Film Industry like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Kalyan Ram, Koratala Siva, Boyapati Srinu, Vamshi Paidipally, Venky Atluri, Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, Shobu Yarlagadda, KL Narayana and Shyam Prasad Reddy amongst others.

After the massive success of Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli is helming yet another multi-lingual film which is being touted as National Cinemas most ambitious project, with the film, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to present a cinematic experience surpassing the grandeur of S.S Rajamouli's last outing Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Announcing the second schedule, the makers took to social media to share, "Back on the sets! The second schedule starts, today. #RRR @tarak9999 #RamCharan @ssrajamouli @dvvmovies @rrrmovie".

The dialogues of the film are written by Sai Madhav Burra and Madan Karky and editing will be done by National Award winning film editor Sreekar Prasad. S.S Rajamouli's next will also reunite the dream team that worked on Baahubali series with celebrated names like Vijayendra Prasad who has penned the story, Costume designer Rama Rajamouli, VFX Supervisor V Srinivasa Mohan, Music by MM Keeravani, Production design by Sabu Cyril and Cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar.

Presented by D. Parvathy, the film will be made under DVV Entertainment banner – DVV Danayya with Screenplay and direction by S.S Rajamouli.

