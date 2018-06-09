SSC 2018: Number of students scoring 100 per cent has decreased

Maharashtra had a total of 193 students with a 100 per cent score. This year, the number dropped to 125, with Mumbai having only four such scorers

Shrutika Mahajan, Bhavik Bharambe and Riddhi Karkare

The much-awaited Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results for this year, declared on Friday, were marked by marginal increases and decreases.While there was rise in the overall passing percentage, the number of 100 per cent scores has nominally decreased from last year. In 2017, Maharashtra had a total of 193 students with a 100 per cent score. This year, the number dropped to 125, with Mumbai having only four such scorers.

Dombivli shines

Latur was leading the way with 70 number of perfect scorers, followed by Kolhapur with 11. Dombivli had its moment in the sun, by churning out three of the four 100 per cent scorers. A total of 1,66,171 candidates have taken the benefit of additional marks given for the arts and sports participation and achievements at varied levels.

Rising overall

The state's overall passing percentage, that was 88.74 per cent last year, is now 89.41 per cent. For the Mumbai division, the passing percentage, which was 90.09 per cent last year, is 90.41 per cent this year. The highest number of students — 1,02, 316 — have scored in the bracket of 60 to 75 per cent. Several students have scored as high as 98 per cent without any additional scores.

14.56l

Total no. of students who passed SSC from state

89.41l

State’s passing percentage in 2018

3.06l

Total no. of students who passed SSC from Mumbai

90.41

Mumbai's passing percentage in 2018

1.66l

No. of students who got the benefit of additional marks

Inputs by Chaitraly Deshmukh