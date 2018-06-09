SSC 2018: Number of students scoring 100 per cent has decreased
Maharashtra had a total of 193 students with a 100 per cent score. This year, the number dropped to 125, with Mumbai having only four such scorers
The much-awaited Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results for this year, declared on Friday, were marked by marginal increases and decreases.While there was rise in the overall passing percentage, the number of 100 per cent scores has nominally decreased from last year. In 2017, Maharashtra had a total of 193 students with a 100 per cent score. This year, the number dropped to 125, with Mumbai having only four such scorers.
Dombivli shines
Latur was leading the way with 70 number of perfect scorers, followed by Kolhapur with 11. Dombivli had its moment in the sun, by churning out three of the four 100 per cent scorers. A total of 1,66,171 candidates have taken the benefit of additional marks given for the arts and sports participation and achievements at varied levels.
Rising overall
The state's overall passing percentage, that was 88.74 per cent last year, is now 89.41 per cent. For the Mumbai division, the passing percentage, which was 90.09 per cent last year, is 90.41 per cent this year. The highest number of students — 1,02, 316 — have scored in the bracket of 60 to 75 per cent. Several students have scored as high as 98 per cent without any additional scores.
14.56l
Total no. of students who passed SSC from state
89.41l
State’s passing percentage in 2018
3.06l
Total no. of students who passed SSC from Mumbai
90.41
Mumbai's passing percentage in 2018
1.66l
No. of students who got the benefit of additional marks
Scoring perfection
Shrutika Mahajan Chandrakant Patkar Vidyalaya, Dombivli
The cent-per cent score came out of the blue for Shrutika and her parents. The trained Bharatnatyam dancer has also been active in art activities with eleme-ntary and intermediate level drawing examinations. “I was expecting score above 90, but a perfect score is a complete delight,” said Shrutika, who will be taking admission in the science stream.
Bhavik Bharambe Model English School, Dombivli
The aspiring engineer is really happy with his score. After taking admission in the science stream, his focus is on prep-aring for JEE. Bhavik, also an international level chess player and ranks 27th in the world league. “But I will have to quit chess now because it is not possible to focus on JEE and chess,” said Bhavik who is unsure about which stream of engineering he wants to pursue.
Riddhi Karkare Tilaknagar Vidyamandir, Dombivali
This Dombivli girl was expecting a 98 per cent score anyway. “Other than knowing that my score will be good, I knew I was going to get marks for particip-ation in the arts. But never imagined it would be make for 100 per cent then,” said Riddhi. She is focused on making a career in civil services. Unlike other toppers, she wants to pursue the arts stream for her degree-level education.
