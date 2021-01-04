SSC, HSC Board exams to be held in April and May

In major news for state board exam aspirants this year, stds XII and X exams will be held in April and May respectively. School education minister Varsha Gaikwad shared tentative dates on Sunday while talking about the delayed board exams this year, amid the pandemic.

"Efforts are being made to begin Maharashtra State Board examinations. The plan is to begin the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam after April 15 and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam after May 1," said Gaikwad. Even as the months in which state board exams are expected this year were revealed before by the government, the tentative dates provide more clarity. "These are tentative dates as per the planning. However, final dates for the exam will be declared formally by the Maharashtra State Board along with detailed timetables and other regulations," said an official from Mantralaya.

Amid the pandemic, the academic calendar this year has taken a major hit, and board exams are delayed. Generally HSC and SSC exams are held in February and March, respectively. But this year as the academic year began late and most of it was held online. It was declared that the board exams will be held later than regular practice.

