SSC JE Answer Key 2019: Check SSC JE answers at ssc.nic.in

On Monday, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the response sheet along with the tentative Answer Keys of the Computer Based Exam for the post of Junior Engineer Exam. Students can check the SSC JE Answers on the official website of SSC at www.ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who have objections can submit their queries and objections Candidates can also submit objections, against any SSC JE Exam answer on payment of Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged. The SSC JE objection link has been made available for students from today. The last date for submitting the objections is October 17, 2019.

The SSC JE exam was held from September 23 to September 27, 2019, at different centres across the country.

Steps to download SSC JE Answer Key:

Visit the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in

Click on the Junior Engineer Examination 2018 and Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys link

After a PDF opens, click on the link of 'Candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys, and submission of representation'

Login using you're examination roll no. and password

After analysing all the objections submitted by the students, the SSC board shall upload the JE Final Answer Key on its official website. SS JE Result will also be declared after the final keys. Candidates who will qualify for the SSC JE Paper 1 will be called for SSC JE Paper 2 followed by Document Verification.

