SSC leak: Man Sakinaka cops are chasing already arrested by Amboli police

The Sakinaka police, chasing leads in the SSC paper leak investigation, have reached Amboli police station where the man they are chasing has already been arrested for the same offence



While enquiring with the students, a 16-year-old student and a Kurla resident revealed that he had received the question papers for four subjects from his uncle Anwar Hasan Ansari on Whatsapp.

The question papers included those for Science II, History, Geography and Information and Communication Technology. Anwar is a south Mumbai resident and is studying engineering. The student said he then circulated the paper among his friends and also shared it with two other accused who have already been arrested by the Sakinaka police for sharing the papers with other students.

Senior police inspector of Sakinaka police Avinash Dharmadhikari said they will take custody of Anwar from the Amboli Police on Tuesday for further investigation. They have so far questioned seven boys and two girls. The officer added that they will be questioning more students.

