SSC likely to declare Constable GD result 2019 today
The candidates who are shortlisted after the announcement of the results will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) rounds
Staff Selection Commission is likely to declare SSC Constable GD result 2019 today on ssc.nic.in. The results for the General Duty posts in forces like CAPFs, NIA, SSF and also for Riflemen (Assam) will be declared on the official website of SSC.
Once the results are declared, the candidates who had appeared for the exam will be able to see the result by visiting ssc.nic.in. SSC will also put up a notification on its website once the results are announced.
These are the steps to download SSC Constable GD result 2019:
- Visit official website ssc.nic.in
- Click on 'SSC Constable GD 2019 Result' on the homepage
- Enter asked credentials
- Download the result
The candidates who are shortlisted after the announcement of the results will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) rounds. SSC will conduct a medical examination in the last stage.
Top News Stories of the Day
- Mumbai crime: Man thrashed to death, body thrown into nullah in Ghatkopar
- Mumbai: Upmarket boat snaps mid-journey on Madh island, two residents nearly-drown
- Attack on web series crew: CM Devendra Fadnavis assures action against cops if found guilty
- Mumbai crime: Man kills elder brother for plucking mangoes from his tree in Palghar
- Mumbai: BEST set to reduce base bus fare to Rs 5
- Five years on, Western Railway finally gets BMC nod for Jogeshwari escalators
- Mumbai: Let us use road inside Godrej compound, Ghatkopar locals urge
- Mumbai: Borivli school's fight with BMC reaches SC
- Mumbai: Titwala man to take railways to court for delays
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Maharashtra SSC result declared passing percentage sees a major dip