SSC likely to declare Constable GD result 2019 today

The candidates who are shortlisted after the announcement of the results will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) rounds

Staff Selection Commission is likely to declare SSC Constable GD result 2019 today on ssc.nic.in. The results for the General Duty posts in forces like CAPFs, NIA, SSF and also for Riflemen (Assam) will be declared on the official website of SSC.

Once the results are declared, the candidates who had appeared for the exam will be able to see the result by visiting ssc.nic.in. SSC will also put up a notification on its website once the results are announced.

These are the steps to download SSC Constable GD result 2019:

Visit official website ssc.nic.in

Click on 'SSC Constable GD 2019 Result' on the homepage

Enter asked credentials

Download the result

