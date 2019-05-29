SSC MTS Online Exam Registration 2019: Apply for SSC MTS exam at ssc.nic.in
Candidates are hereby advised to fill the online registration form before 5 pm today. The online application form is available on SSCâs official website: ssc.nic.in
SSC MTS Exam Registration 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has declared that the closing date of registration for SSC Multi Tasking Non-Technical Staff (SSC MTS) exam 2019 today that is May 29, 2019. Candidates are hereby advised to fill the online registration form before 5 pm today. The online application form is available on SSC’s official website: ssc.nic.in.
Candidates can pay the fees for the examination till May 31, 2019 through BHIM UPI or net banking or credit or debit card or e-challan. Once paid, the candidate will receive a mail confirming the application payment is done.
The SSC has advised and reminded the interested candidates to register at the earliest and not wait till the last moment. The SSC MTS Tier-I or CBT (Computer Based Test) examination is scheduled to be held between August 2 and September 6, 2019. Tier-II examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 17, 2019.
The commission has not announced an extension of the last date on its website. For more details regarding the important dates, eligibility criteria and selection process for SSC MTS 2019 candidates can log on the official website of SSC.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: The last hours that broke Payal's spirit
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Accused trio made Payal cry all morning on May 22
- Denying role, accused trio blame workload for Mumbai doctor's suicide
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dean replaces unit head of gynaecology abruptly
- Murder and suicide after man forgets to delete ex-girlfriend's photos from phone
- Mumbai: Cops ensure runaway teen gets enrolled in acting school in Andheri
- Mumbai Crime: Extortionist who threatened Powai hotelier arrested
- Mumbai: Cotton ball removed from woman's private parts after 25 days
- Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for blackmailing 27-year-old model in Oshiwara
- Clearances done! Work on Bandra Reclamation-Worli Sea Link connector to start soon
- Won't move out of Aarey Colony, say tribals
- Mumbai: Dharavi debris removed, parked vehicles cleared by BMC
- Try these summer teas which will keep you hydrated
- Dr. Payal Tadvi's case 'castes' shadow over city campus
- Amid LS festivity, CM begins Assembly prep
- All you need to know about Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
- Student community demands justice for 'institutional murder' of Mumbai doctor
- Piyush Goyal, Vinod Kumar Yadav rap CR GM for not updating Rail Drishti data
- Uncle and aunt thrash pregnant woman to death over an egg cart
- Afroz Shah, Dia Mirza clean up beach in Mumbai
- Vintage Mumbai: 40 classic photos you may have never seen
- Mayawati, Kajol, Maneka Gandhi: Do you know these celebrities' educational qualifications?
- This yoga couple will give you serious relationship and fitness goals
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Snake Rescue: 12 foot python rescued in Vasai