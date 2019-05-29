SSC MTS Online Exam Registration 2019: Apply for SSC MTS exam at ssc.nic.in

results

Candidates are hereby advised to fill the online registration form before 5 pm today. The online application form is available on SSCâs official website: ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Exam Registration 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has declared that the closing date of registration for SSC Multi Tasking Non-Technical Staff (SSC MTS) exam 2019 today that is May 29, 2019. Candidates are hereby advised to fill the online registration form before 5 pm today. The online application form is available on SSC’s official website: ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can pay the fees for the examination till May 31, 2019 through BHIM UPI or net banking or credit or debit card or e-challan. Once paid, the candidate will receive a mail confirming the application payment is done.

The SSC has advised and reminded the interested candidates to register at the earliest and not wait till the last moment. The SSC MTS Tier-I or CBT (Computer Based Test) examination is scheduled to be held between August 2 and September 6, 2019. Tier-II examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 17, 2019.

The commission has not announced an extension of the last date on its website. For more details regarding the important dates, eligibility criteria and selection process for SSC MTS 2019 candidates can log on the official website of SSC.

