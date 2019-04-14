SSC paper leak: Parent, two others still absconding

national

Mumbai cops claim father, whose daughter was appearing for exam, provoked key accused to share papers

Around 60 per cent of the schools in Bhiwandi did not follow the SSC board norms, while breaking open the sealed envelopes with the question papers. Representational Image

The Bhiwandi police are on the lookout for three more accused in the SSC paper leak case. The absconding accused includes an advocate, a parent of an SSC student, who made his daughter's teacher leak the paper so that she could secure good marks in the exam.

On March 24, mid-day had reported the arrest of Amber Ansari, 27, a teacher at Kakatiya High School in Bhiwandi. Ansari is one of the main accused in the case. During investigations, it came to light that Ansari was provoked by advocate Sameer Fauji, whose daughter was appearing for her SSC exam in March. "To get good marks for his daughter, he asked Ansari to take pictures of the question papers. It was on Fauji's insistence that he shared the question papers on a social networking site," said Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi Zone 2.

Ansari got help from Mubin Mohammed Fakih, who is currently in police custody, but Fauji is still absconding. The first arrested accused, Wazhir Sheikh, owner of Career Coaching Institute along with his accomplice Navid Ansari managed to get the question papers from Sajid Kharbe, teacher and exam conductor at Rafiuddin Fakih Boys High School in Bhiwandi.

"Kharbe is also absconding. He used to take pictures of question papers while on his way to the school. Azgar Ali Borat who helped Sheikh is also absconding. We managed to get hold of Amber through photographic evidence [he took pictures of the papers on his car's dashboard], but we did not have similar evidence in case of Kharbe. This led to a delay in solving the case," said an investigating officer with the Bhiwandi Police.

