MSBSHSE 10th board Result 2018: SSC Result 2018 declared, check at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the date of Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) have declared the Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 today (June 8) on their official website mahresult.nic.in. You can also check it on maharashtra10.jagranjosh.com. The Maharashtra Board will declare the Class 10th Results on their official website but due to simultaneous access to the results, the official website might face technical glitches which lead to delays in checking the SSC Maharashtra Result 2018 online. In order to make the process smooth for the students, here is step-by-step guide provided below. The steps to view the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2018 are simple and the students can view their respective result by providing the requisite information in the allocated fields i.e. roll number/hall ticket number, name, and date of birth.

However there it will be simpler to check it on the site mentioned below as it will be quick and easy access for students waiting for their results. Here are few steps to check your results.

>> Visit maharashtra10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter admit card / hall ticket details in the allocated fields

>> Click on the ‘ Submit’ button to view Maharashtra Board SSC Result

>> Download and save your Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2017 for future reference

The Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2018 should be saved on the computer for offline viewing. The PDF copy of MSBSHSE SSC Result 2018 can be used as the future references in case of any discrepancy. The online Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2018 can also be used as a provisional result, for admission purposes by schools. However, the online Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2018 cannot be used in place of original mark sheet. Therefore, the students are requested to collect the original Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2018 mark sheet through their respective schools in coming weeks.