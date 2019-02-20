SSCSI honours for cricket statistician Tushar Trivedi and scorer Pednekar
The awards were given away by eminent Cricket Statistician, Mohandas Menon, President of SCSI
The Society of Cricket Statisticians of India (SCSI) recently honoured well known cricket statistician, Tushar Trivedi from Ahmedabad and scorer Santosh Pednekar from Mumbai at a function following their Annual General Meeting at the Press Club in Mumbai recently.
Trivedi received the Anandji Dossa Memorial Trophy for being adjudged the Best Cricket Statistician of the Year 2018 while Pednekar was the recipient of the late Shashikant Zarapkar Award for Special Performance related to Cricket Statistics & Scoring. The awards were given away by eminent Cricket Statistician, Mohandas Menon, President of SCSI.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Indian cricketers condemn the Pulwama terror attack