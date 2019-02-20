SSCSI honours for cricket statistician Tushar Trivedi and scorer Pednekar

cricket

Statistician Tushar Trivedi (left) and scorer Santosh Pednekar

The Society of Cricket Statisticians of India (SCSI) recently honoured well known cricket statistician, Tushar Trivedi from Ahmedabad and scorer Santosh Pednekar from Mumbai at a function following their Annual General Meeting at the Press Club in Mumbai recently.

Trivedi received the Anandji Dossa Memorial Trophy for being adjudged the Best Cricket Statistician of the Year 2018 while Pednekar was the recipient of the late Shashikant Zarapkar Award for Special Performance related to Cricket Statistics & Scoring. The awards were given away by eminent Cricket Statistician, Mohandas Menon, President of SCSI.

