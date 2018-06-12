Ssharad Malhotra ages in reverse

After generation leap in Kasam Tere Pyar Ki, Ssharad Malhotra to be seen as 25-year-old son of his current character, aged 50

In a unique case of generation leap, Ssharad Malhotra has knocked years off his age overnight. The actor, who plays the 50-year-old Rishi Singh Bedi in Ekta Kapoor's Kasam Tere Pyar Ki, will now be seen as a 25-year-old in the romance drama that also features Kratika Sengar.

"The previous generation leap had me grow old. I am back to playing a youngster. Now, I essay the role of a football champ, Ranbir Kapoor, from Canada. My previous character, Rishi Singh Bedi, 50, had donated sperm. Ranbir is the offspring," says Ssharad Malhotra, adding that the recent development will see new faces being added to the show.

Point out how such irrational storylines provide fodder to detractors — one of them being the Swedish YouTube sensation Pewdiepie who has been ridiculing Kapoor's shows for their bizarre plots, on his channel, and Malhotra is quick to defend his stance. "Exaggerated expressions and the unbelievable truly describe Indian television. These are mandatory to do well on the small screen."

Much like storylines, Malhotra says acting on television too has to be over-the-top to be impactful. "Acting in films is more realistic compared to television. A film unfolds on a large canvas and even a little bit of overacting gets highlighted. On the other hand, as television shows unfold in a small, compact zone, you need to be louder than usual. Soaps are mostly watched by women who are juggling many roles. You have to be loud in terms of performance and packaging to get noticed."

