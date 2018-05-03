SSLC Result 2018 Kerala, Class 10th Kerala Results declared, check keralaresults.nic.in

The Pareeksha Bhavan which conducts the SSLC exams of Kerala is likely to announce Kerala Board 10th Result 2018 today (May 3) at 11 am on the official site keralaresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on kerala10.jagranjosh.com

The Pareeksha Bhavan which conducts the SSLC exams of Kerala has announced the Kerala Board 10th Result 2018 today (May 3) at 11 am on the official site keralaresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on kerala10.jagranjosh.com.

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - kerala10.jagranjosh.com.

>> Fill in the required details

>> Click on the button submit to view your result

>> Take the print out of the Kerala Board 10th Result 2017 copy for future reference.

Last year, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had announced the Kerala SSLC results on May 5, 2017. This year the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to declare the Kerala SSLC Results 2018 on time without any delay. This year, the Kerala Board conducted the SSLC exams from 7th March to 28th March. The Second Language English exam, which was earlier scheduled for March 12, was rescheduled on March 28.