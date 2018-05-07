SSLC Results 2018 Karnataka, KSEEB 10th results declared, www.karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

Students can check the Karnataka 10th Result 2018 on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) have declared the the Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 today (May 7) at 12 pm. Students can check the Karnataka 10th Result 2018 on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. Here are some last year statistics when it comes to the SSLC Result 2018 Karnataka. The pass percentage for Karnataka SSLC Result in 2017 stood at 67.87 per cent, with the girls again faring better than the boys in the examinations. The pass percentage for the girls remained higher than the boys. The rural students proved that the determination and hard work are the keys to score better marks in any examination. On the contrary, the Class 10 students from major urban centres of Karnataka could only secure an overall success ratio. Sumanth Hegde had scored the highest marks.

Here's how you can get your Karnataka SSLC Result 2018

>> Log in to karnataka10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter the Karnataka Board's official website

>> Insert the required details in the necessary fields

>> Press submit

>> Download and print out a copy of your result

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) was established to function as a regulatory and supervisory board, to formulate and implement education policies of the Karnataka Government. The KSEEB is in existence since the year 1966. Its jurisdiction includes formulating education policies, school syllabus structuring, yearly examinations for academic evaluation, grading and recognition of schools in the state of Karnataka.

