SSP Chawrasia shoots 66, finishes 41st in Sicily

SSP Chawrasia produced one of his best rounds on European soil with a solid 5-under 66 to finish Tied-41st at the Rocco Forte Sicilian Open at Verdura Golf Club



SSP Chawrasia

SSP Chawrasia produced one of his best rounds on European soil with a solid 5-under 66 to finish Tied-41st at the Rocco Forte Sicilian Open at Verdura Golf Club. Chawrasia, who has been struggling a bit off late, sunk in seven birdies against two bogeys in the final round.

Chawrasia birdied third but gave back the gains on the next hole. Three birdies in a row from seventh to ninth saw him turn in 3-under and he dropped a shot on 11th. Three more birdies from 15th to 17th saw him finish at 66.

Joakim Lagergren claimed his maiden European Tour title in dramatic fashion defeating Mike Lorenzo-Vera in a play-off. Lagergren's closing 68 got him to 16 under alongside Lorenzo-Vera - who signed for a 70.

They were one ahead of England's Andy Sullivan and Australian Lucas Herbert, who matched the lowest round of the week with a 63. The Swede hit a wonderful approach to eight feet set up a birdie on the first extra hole and handed him victory.

Lagergren's triumph makes him the second first-time Swedish winner in three weeks after Alexander Björk's victory at the Volvo China Open. For Lorenzo-Vera, it is a second consecutive second-placed finish after he lost in the final at last week's GolfSixes alongside Romain Wattel.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever