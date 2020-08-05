SSR death case in SC: Shekhar Suman, Ameesha Patel react

In the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Supreme Court has directed all parties to file their respective replies within three days. The Centre informed the Supreme Court earlier that Bihar government's recommendation for CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been accepted. A host of Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to react to this development. Among those are Shekhar Suman, Ameesha Patel, and Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

Shekhar Suman took to Twitter and wrote:

Jhoothe log,jhooti police,jhooti sarkar,jhoote report,jhooton ka pulinda,jhooton ki jamaat.Inka imaan jhoota,inki rooh jhooti,inka vajood jhootha, inki soch jhooti.

Aaj satya ki jeet hogi

Jhoot parajit hoga

Jai Shree Ram#CBIforShushant #JusticeForSushant — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 5, 2020

Supreme court denies protection to the witch Rhea C.She shld be arrested now and put behind bars.Mumbai police cover up exposed.All this happening amidst chant of Jai Shree Ram in Ayodhya.

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#CBIenquiryfor Sushant#VForVictory — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 5, 2020

Ameesha Patel also took to Instagram and welcomed the decision. Here's what she posted:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) onAug 5, 2020 at 12:55am PDT

Sharing yet another cryptic post on Instagram, Ankita Lokhande expressed gratitude:

View this post on Instagram Gratitude ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) onAug 5, 2020 at 12:46am PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. The 34-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide, but the reason for him taking this drastic step is yet unknown. A complaint filed by Rajput's father, KK Singh, alleges that the actor's girlfriend at the time, actress Rhea Chakraborty, illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from Rajput's Mumbai bank account and mentally harassed him.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Meetu Singh: I Still Can't Say Goodbye, Will Laugh, Cry On Our Shared Memories

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news