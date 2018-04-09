Ssumier Pasricha aka Pammi Aunty gets a furry little roommate!

Ssumier Pasricha popularly known as Pammi Aunty adopts a cocker spaniel



Ssumier Pasricha aka Pammi Aunty with his little bundle of joy

Ssumier Pasricha, the brainchild behind Pammi Aunty recently made an announcement to his friends and family that he has turned a father much to everyone's surprise rather shock only to later find out about his new member in the family being a four legged canine. The actor welcomed home a Cocker spaniel early last month and is on full time 'daddy job' taking care of the pooch and making him feel at home.



Both Ssumier and the pooch have become fast friends

Ssumier shares, "The last month has been the best so far and I only remember stepping out of my house when I had something important to attend to. I brought home a Cocker Spaniel and he's taking up all my time & I can't get my hands off him. It's like a full time job. I did try shooting a 'Pammi Aunty' video but as soon as I got ready, he was there jumping and licked the face pack & pulled out the rollers. He's too excited and happy to be home so I guess Pammi Aunty can wait for a bit. My friends have given up on me as I've practically bailed out of all plans."

Ssumier Pasricha adds, "I live alone in Mumbai so don't have someone full time to look after him but as much as I wouldn't want to but I'll need a caretaker as I've few interesting things lined up that will require me to be away for days. But until then I'm making the most of my time with the little one and he makes me really really happy."

