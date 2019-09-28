St Andrews tipped Fair Haven Trophy

Pune: A small card of only six races is framed for Saturday — the Fair Haven Trophy, a class I affair being the feature race. Only five runners will face the starter in the 1200m sprint, and interestingly, all of them had last run in race #78 won by Iron Age.

Going by that race, the market may strongly vote in favour of the Narendra Lagad-trained Excellent Gold (Nazil up) who was flying at the finish after lying last for most part of the trip. The fact that Excellent Gold, carrying level weight, finished only three parts of a length behind St Andrews on that occasion, and is now enjoying a massive 10.5 kg advantage at the scales, will perhaps make the Lagad ward a strong favourite. But I feel the way St Andrew's rider messed up his chances by trying to squeeze in between Clymene and Gazino, and in turn got badly bumped by the pair at a crucial stage, should earn him another chance in this same set. So my money rides on St Andrews.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

In The Spotlight Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Armaity 1, God's Decree 2, Starringo 3.

Fair Haven Trophy (Class I; 1200m)

St Andrews 1, Excellent Gold 2, Clymene 3.

September Handicap (For 3y, class IV; 1600m)

Galloping Goldmine 1, Rhapsody 2, Hokkaido 3.

In The Spotlight Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

C'est L'Amour 1, Notoriety 2, Cliffs Of Capri 3.

Macchupicchu Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Ebony 1, Collegium 2, Ustad Pedro 3.

Richelieu Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1600m)

Suarez 1, Gold Magic 2, Dream Trail 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Royston Rock (5-6) & Fencing (6-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

