St Joseph Secondary School's lads dedicate MSSA Div-II title to late coach

St Joseph's (Malad) late football coach Arthur Pereira

The victorious players of St Joseph's Secondary School (Orlem), in a fitting gesture yesterday, dedicated their MSSA Div-II title to their former sports teacher, Arthur Pereira, who passed away last year after a prolonged battle with cancer. "We [team] dedicate this title to Arthur sir. After making it to the final, we all were very determined to succeed and win the title for Arthur sir, who was instrumental in teaching us the basics of the game," skipper Adityan AP said.

"Sir not only taught us how to play football, but also many other important values of life. He ensured that we were disciplined both on and off the field. He would always tell us that dedication and hard work are the only ways to success," said Adityan, who had been under coach Arthur's guidance for five years. "This is just a small way for us to repay Arthur Sir," added Adityan.

