St Joseph's, St Anthony's win U-16 basketball titles

The victorious St Anthony's girls with the winners trophy

Defending champions Don Bosco (Matunga) and Vibgyor High (Goregaon) were knocked off their perch, losing to St Joseph's (Wadala) and St Anthony's (Chembur) in the U-16 boys' and girls' finals respectively in the MSSA-organised inter school basketball tournament at the MSSA Schools Sports Centre basketball courts on Friday.

In the boys' finals, last year's runners-up St Joseph's exacted sweet revenge as they quashed a spirited late challenge from Don Bosco to snatch victory by a thin margin of 28-26 points to emerge triumphant.



St Joseph's players celebrate after winning the U-16 basketball title at Azad Maidan on Friday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Soham Chavan top-scored with 19 points for St Joseph's, while Aarav Jaggi and Aryan Chopda scored seven and five points respectively for the Matunga schoolboys. In the girls' title clash, St Anthony's managed to hold their own to snuff out the fight from the Vibgyor girls and went on to clinch a close 21-17 victory after enjoying a slender 6-4 lead at the end, of low scoring first two quarters. Tanvi Phal led the scoring for St Anthony's with 10 points while Meghan Sequeira scored seven points for the losing side.

