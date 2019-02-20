St Joseph's to meet Don Bosco in MSSA U-11 basketball final

other-sports

The Wadala outfit will face Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga) in the title clash today. The Matunga team beat Vibgyor High School 'A' (Goregaon) 18-10

St Joseph's Suhaib Shaikh shoots against Vibgyor High at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

St Joseph's 'A' (Wadala) produced a dominating performance with a 42-6 win over Vibgyor High School 'A' (Malad) to enter the final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised U-11 basketball tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Suhaib Shaikh, Shardul Mandave and Aaron Serrao scored eight points each for the Wadala outfit, while Om Kamble and Kunal Chonkar managed added six points each in their team's win. For the Malad side, Neev Menon scored four points and Rishav Dutta added two.

The Wadala outfit will face Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga) in the title clash today. The Matunga team beat Vibgyor High School 'A' (Goregaon) 18-10.

Earlier, in the girls' semi-finals, Don Bosco International (Matunga) beat St Anthony's High School (Chembur) 2-1. Sakshi Bhatikar scored two points for the Matunga side while, Jeevika Thakur scored the Chembur outfit's lone point.

The Matunga girls will take on Bombay Scottish 'A' (Mahim), who registered 8-3 win over Vibgyor High School 'A' (Goregaon) in the final today.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates