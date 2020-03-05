Search

St Joseph's, Vibgyor High emerge U-9 MSSA basketball champs

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 07:37 IST | Gordon D'costa | Mumbai

St Joseph's completed a grand double, having earlier won the boys U-13 crown.

The victorious St Joseph's (Wadala) U-9 basketball team at Azad Maidan yesterday. pics/Atul Kamble
The victorious St Joseph's (Wadala) U-9 basketball team at Azad Maidan yesterday. pics/Atul Kamble

St Joseph's (Wadala) scored three crucial points in the final quarter to snatch a slender 11-10 win over Don Bosco International (Matunga) in the boys U-9 final of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

Yug Shukla, who shot a vital basket to level scores at 10-all and teammate Zeon Velekalihill, who top-scored with six points, including the final point from the free-throw line were mainly responsible for St Joseph's success. St Joseph's completed a grand double, having earlier won the boys U-13 crown.

High for Vibgyor girls

The Vibgyor High (Malad) girls are all smiles after winning the MSSA U-9 basketball final yesterdayThe Vibgyor High (Malad) girls are all smiles after winning the MSSA U-9 basketball final yesterday

Earlier, Vibgyor High (Malad) beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 5-2 in the girls final. It was a grand double for Vibgyor too as their boys had earlier won the U-11 title.

St Joseph's Maruf Shaikh and Kiara Bhandari of Vibgyor were voted as the Most Valuable Player of their respective tournaments and received a cash award of Rs 2,500 each from MSSA vice-president Wiron Vaz.

In the third place matches, Vibgyor High ICSE (Goregaon) boys beat Yashodham School (Goregaon) 5-3, while Auxilium Convent's (Wadala) girls overcame Yashodham School (Goregaon) 11-10.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK