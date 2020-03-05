St Joseph's, Vibgyor High emerge U-9 MSSA basketball champs

St Joseph's (Wadala) scored three crucial points in the final quarter to snatch a slender 11-10 win over Don Bosco International (Matunga) in the boys U-9 final of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

Yug Shukla, who shot a vital basket to level scores at 10-all and teammate Zeon Velekalihill, who top-scored with six points, including the final point from the free-throw line were mainly responsible for St Joseph's success. St Joseph's completed a grand double, having earlier won the boys U-13 crown.

High for Vibgyor girls

The Vibgyor High (Malad) girls are all smiles after winning the MSSA U-9 basketball final yesterday

Earlier, Vibgyor High (Malad) beat Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 5-2 in the girls final. It was a grand double for Vibgyor too as their boys had earlier won the U-11 title.

St Joseph's Maruf Shaikh and Kiara Bhandari of Vibgyor were voted as the Most Valuable Player of their respective tournaments and received a cash award of Rs 2,500 each from MSSA vice-president Wiron Vaz.

In the third place matches, Vibgyor High ICSE (Goregaon) boys beat Yashodham School (Goregaon) 5-3, while Auxilium Convent's (Wadala) girls overcame Yashodham School (Goregaon) 11-10.

