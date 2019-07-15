St Mary's, Apostolic in contrasting moods

football

Mazagaon team feel it won't be easy to retain boys U-16 title, while last year's girls champions confident of putting up a dominating show again

St Mary's SSC (Mazagaon) players during a practice session at their school ground recently. Pic /Suresh Karkera

Champions St Mary's (Mazagaon) face quite a challenge in their quest to retain the boys U-16 Division-I title in the MSSA inter-school football tournament, which commences at the St Xavier's ground, Parel today."

A total of 16 teams, divided into four groups will be competing for top honours.

St Mary's Sports Director Anslem Alphonso and coach Atish Ruke believe they don't have a very strong unit. "The team is good, but not like the one that emerged champions. Most of the boys have passed out and we have retained just three players," coach Ruke told mid-day.

"Striker Danil Ansari, midfielder Danil Mala and defender Craig D'Souza are the old faces left and I have included boys from last season's U-14 team. Three boys from the winning team, who are in Class X, have not got permission from their parents to join the school team. That's a big blow for us," Ruke stated.

Importance on academics

Apostolic Carmel players train as coach Cosmos Vaz (left) looks on at St Stanislaus ground (Bandra) recently. Pic /Atul Kamble

Alphonso explained that since this year's SSC results were not good, the parents are apprehensive and want their children to concentrate more on their studies and get a higher percentage. "The young team lack experience. I have to see how they fight it out against St Pius X (Mulund) in the first Group-A match. A win will give us confidence and motivate the boys for the next games," Ruke added.

Campion School (Cooperage) and Cathedral & John Connon (Fort), the other two teams in Group A, meet in the second match of the day.

Meanwhile, Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu), who finished third, face a similar situation as 90 per cent of players from last year have passed out. Coach Rushikesh Chavan mentioned that goalkeeper Krishang Deep and stoppers Shanay Jariwalla and Tanish Sarwagi will continue to serve the team. He has now drafted boys from the 'B' team to try and form a strong side. Jamnabai face Army Public School (Colaba) in a Group B match.

Don Bosco (Matunga) and Don Bosco (Borivli) also drawn in Group B, clash in the fourth match.

Long-serving coach Leslie Machado, who will be in-charge of the Matunga team for the 29th successive year, is not very confident of the team.

'Tough competition'

"This year's team is not as strong as last season's team. We had a bunch of talented players, but unfortunately lost to eventual champs, St Mary's, via the tie-breaker in the quarter-finals. This year, the competition will be tougher as every school is improving and getting better. Unlike before, it's not easy playing any school," Machado pointed out.

Last year's runners-up Dominic Savio (Andheri), St Lawrence (Kandivli), Bombay Scottish (Mahim) and St Mary's ICSE (Mazagaon) are placed in Group D and will launch their campaign tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Apostolic Carmel (Bandra) are confident of retaining the girls U-16 Div-I crown, while runner-up Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) believe that they can regain the title they lost to the Bandra schoolgirls last year. "Except for two players, including junior international Mehak Lobo from the winning team, the remaining players will continue to represent the school. I have inducted some girls from last season's U-14 team and we now have a balanced unit," Apostolic Carmel coach, Cosmos

Vaz said.

AVM banking on versatility

AVM coach Desmond D'Souza is banking heavily on the versatility of Sai Sankhe who has the capability to mow down any defence or lend support to the defence.

"Most of the girls from the previous team have moved out of school. I have just two experienced players, Sai and midfielder Vania Nagpal and they have to shoulder the responsibility to take the team forward. Sai, who is in the India U-17 camp preparing for 2020 World Cup, can win us matches, but she has to be available to play for us. It all depends on the Indian team's training camps," explained D'Souza.

Both Vaz and D'Souza were happy that the matches will be played at the Cooperage ground. They both stressed that their girls are eagerly waiting to play on the better ground which also has better facilities.

Apostolic Carmel meet Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra E) in a Group A match today, while AVM take on Lakshdham (Goregaon) in a Group B match tomorrow.

Teams & groups

Boys U-16

GROUP A

St Mary's SSC (Mazagaon)

St Pius X (Mulund)

Campion (Cooperage)

Cathedral & John Canon (Fort)

GROUP B

Jamnabai Narsee 'A' (Juhu)

Army Public School (Colaba)

Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga)

Don Bosco 'A' (Borivli)

GROUP C

St Francis D'Assisi (Borivli)

St Stanislaus (Bandra)

Christ Church (Byculla)

Hansraj Morarji (Andheri)

GROUP D

Dominic Savio (Andheri)

St Lawrence (Kandivli)

Bombay Scottish (Mahim)

St Mary's ICSE (Mazagaon)

Girls U-16

GROUP A

Apostolic Carmel (Bandra)

VCW AVM (Bandra E)

Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu)

Bombay Int (Babulnath)

GROUP B

Bombay Scottish (Mahim)

Army Public School (Colaba)

Aditya Birla (Tardeo)

Bai Avabai Petit (Bandra)

GROUP C

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort)

NSS Hill Spring (Tardeo)

Dhirubhai Ambani (Bandra)

Canossa (Andheri)

GROUP D

Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu)

Lakshdham (Goregaon)

Mary Immaculate HS (Borivli)

Gokuldham (Goregaon)

