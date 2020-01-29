St Mary's emerge inter-school T20 champions

St Mary's ICSE (Mazgaon) strolled to a seven-wicket win over Dhirubhai Ambani International School (BKC) to emerge champions of the inaugural Bombay Gymkhana inter-school T20 cricket tournament played under floodlights at the Gymkhana grounds.

Batting first, DAIC posted just of 90 for 8 in their quota of 20 overs. Abhiviraj Goel top scored with 25 off 44 balls, while St Mary's Raahib Fatehi took two for 10. In reply, St Mary's scored 91 for 3 in just 14.2 overs. Aran Giridhar scored a 21-ball 26.

Fatehi was adjudged man of the match, while Abhiviraj Goel of DAIC (170 runs, three wickets & two catches) was named man of the tournament. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar gave away the prizes.

