St Mary's ICSE 'B' clinch U-12 title

Goalkeeper Yuvan Kotecha produced a couple of brilliant saves in the tie-breaker to help St Mary's ICSE 'B' (Mazagaon) beat St Mary's SSC (Mazagaon) 2-0 to win the MSSA-organised U-12 knockout football title at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Both teams failed to score in regulation time despite getting numerous scoring opportunities. In the tie-breaker, Mahaswin Kumar and Rajeev Chowhan scored for the winning side. Interestingly, this is not the first time this season that Yuvan, 10, has saved the day for his team. "This is our fourth tie-breaker in the tournament, and each time Yuvan has performed well. He has a lot of confidence and good potential as a goalkeeper," St Mary's ICSE 'B' coach Savio Rodrigues told mid-day after the match.



St Mary's ICSE 'B' players with the winner's trophy after clinching the MSSA U-12 title at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Earlier, in the third-place match, St Mary's ICSE 'A' beat Bombay Scottish 'A' (Mahim) 3-2 via tie-breaker after the score read 0-0 at the end of regulation time. Idhant Engineer, Ishaan Lanjekar and Nathan Nessiah scored for St Mary's ICSE while only Arjun Jhaveri and Adam Araujo managed to find the back of the net for Scottish.

