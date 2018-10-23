St Mary's ICSE emerge MSSA U-14 champions

football

St Mary's ICSE with their U-14 trophy yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

St Mary's ICSE (Mazgaon) were deservingly crowned champions after beating a spirited Cathedral & John Connon 2-1 to win the MSSA boys U-14 Div-I title at Azad Maidan yesterday. St Mary's got the breakthrough when Ramit Mitra pounced on the rebound after goalkeeper Mehaan Shah let the ball slip out of hands, and tapped home (8th minute).

Cathedral got the equaliser when Kabir Chawla chased Veer Subandh's long forward pass and beat an advancing St Mary's 'keeper Sultanali Aliqyaan before heading into an open goal (19th min). St Mary's regained the lead as Setu Bane's volley bulged the net (21st min).

Other results: Third place tie Don Bosco (Matunga) 4 (V Sawant, A Panthaky, M Singh, Z Anklesaria) beat St Stanislaus 2 (Clint Fds, Calvin D'Souza 1) via tie-breaker.

