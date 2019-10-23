St Mary's ICSE (Mazagaon) make merry!

The victorious St Mary's ICSE boys U-12 side pose with the trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/ Atul Kamble

St Mary's ICSE (Mazagaon) and Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) played to their full potential and battled for supremacy in an engrossing summit clash.

However, the St Mary's lads did well and managed to capitalise on their chances, scoring once in each half to carve out a deserving 2-0 win over Cathedral in the MSSA Cup boys' under-12 final of the inter-school football tournament, at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Aman scores opener

St Mary's wrested the advantage in the seventh minute when Aman Khan's snapshot from the right side of the box hit the far uptight and went into the net to give his school an early lead.

Later, Cathedral were unfortunate to be denied a goal when Ramit Shorewala was ruled offside after he tapped in the rebound from St Mary's goalkeeper Yuvan Kotecha, who had blocked Rayess Surti's free kick just before the break.

After switching ends, St Mary's scored the second goal when Mahashwin Kumar scored with a long aerial shot to seal the win.

Campion enter U-8 final

Earlier, Campion School (Cooperage) displayed perfect co-ordination and combined as a cohesive unit to snatch a close 3-2 win over Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) in a boys' under-8 semi-final.

Campion strikers

Ishan Lehry, Mufaddal Eran and Zane Mehta struck a goal each to secure the victory and ensure their place in the final. Cathedral & John Connon scored two goals through Veer Mehta and Mikhail Marshal.

In the second semi-final, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) scored an identical 3-2 win over St Stanislaus (Bandra) to set up a meeting with Campion in the final today.

Brace for Ethan

Ethan Taites led Bombay Scottish's charge to victory with two goals while Arman Agarwal netted one. For St Stanislaus, both goals were struck by Sharv Kamtekar.

In boys under-10 quarter-finals, Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) blanked St Francis D'Assisi (Borivli) 3-0. Arjun Nair scored twice and Vihaan scored one for the winners. Later, Holy Family (Andheri) defeated Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) 3-1. Arnav Padelkar, Prathmesh Jadhav and Dhairya Tank were on target for Holy Family, while Aarav Jain netted Arya Vidya Mandir's lone goal.

