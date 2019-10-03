St Paul's rally to overcome St Pius X 2-1

St Paul striker Atharva Rewale celebrates after scoring against St Pius X in the Ahmed Sailor quarter-final at Cooperage yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

In A splendid turnaround, St Paul's (Dadar) High School fought back to get the better of St Pius X (Mulund) 2-1 in an Ahmed Sailor boys U-16 quarter-final match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage yesterday.

The Dadar lads dictated terms from the start but the Mulund schoolboys put up a determined, dogged approach to deny St Paul's from scoring in the first half. After the break, St Pius started offensively and within five minutes, stunned the St Paul's citadel when striker Nitin Gavankar latched on to Vaidhay Shetty's defence splitting through pass and coolly slipped the ball past St Paul's goalkeeper Atharva Birwadkar in the 30th minute.

Stung by setback, the Dadar school boys regrouped and immediately changed tactics, which helped them restore parity. Tanmay Karekar advanced deep on the right and found Atharva Rewale ideally positioned in front of the rival goal. The prolific striker Atharva made no mistake in guiding the ball home.

Six minutes later, Tanmay scored with a long chip from the right. St Pius goalkeeper Welkin Cardin completely misjudged the flight of the ball which sailed over his head and into the goal.

