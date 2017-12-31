St. Petersburg blast suspect detained

A person suspected of being involved in an explosion at St. Petersburg supermarket that took place on Wednesday (December 27) has been detained, Russian authorities said



Representational Picture

A person suspected of being involved in an explosion at St. Petersburg supermarket that took place on Wednesday (December 27) has been detained, Russian authorities said. An explosive device placed in a locker went off at a supermarket in a shopping centre in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, injuring at least 13 people. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement on Saturday that it had identified and detained the organiser and direct executor of the bombing and handed over the suspect to the Russian Investigative Committee for further investigation, Xinhua reported.

Russian investigators immediately began to work with the suspect, who is currently being interrogated, according to a separate statement by the Investigative Committee. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the bombing was an act of terrorism.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go