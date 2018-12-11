St Stanislaus beat Children's Academy to win title

other-sports

St Stanislaus players celebrate after winning the U-16 Div-I hockey final at SAI, Kandivli yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

St Stanislaus (Bandra) emerged supreme, but they had to encounter many anxious moments before staving off a spirited challenge from Children's Academy (Malad) to clinch a close 2-1 victory in the boys' U-16 Div-I final of the MSSA-organised inter-school hockey tournament at the Sports Authority of India ground in Kandivli yesterday.

The Bandra schoolboys grabbed the upper hand when Nathan Pereira picked up Amos Mathew's pass and beat Children's Academy custodian Harsh Bohra with a firm crack to give Stanislaus a fifth minute lead.

Children's Academy showing the gumption for a fight restored parity in the second period when Vedant Desai found the target in the 33rd minute. However, four minutes later, Stanislaus regained the lead when Sean Gonsalves with a measured pass, found Amos ideally positioned inside the rival semi-circle. Amos trapped and controlled the ball and made no mistake in converting the chance to secure the win and help his team emerge champions. Earlier Don Bosco (Matunga) defeated Our Lady of Dolours (Marine Lines) 5-0 in the third place match.

