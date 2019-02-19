St Stanislaus clinch Oliver Andrade U-10 hockey title

other-sports

The St Stanislaus boys with the trophy after beating Don Bosco in the U-10 hockey final at Bandra yesterday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Jordan Desmond and Skye D'Costa scored a goal each to help St Stanislaus 'A' register a 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga) in the final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised Oliver Andrade boys U-10 hockey tournament at St Stanislaus ground, Bandra yesterday.

Both the teams started aggressively, but missed out on a host of chances. Jordan then converted a short corner in the ninth minute to open the account for the Bandra outfit. Six minutes in to the second-half, Skye doubled the lead for the Bandra boys.

Earlier, in the third-place match, Dr Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) beat Don Bosco 'B' (Matunga) 2-0. Arnav Desai (28th minute) and Ayush Rathore (34th) scored a goal each for the Dadar team.

