St Stanislaus reign supreme in U-12 hockey

St Stanislaus boys U-12 team pose with the trophy after defeating Don Bosco in the MSSA U-12 final at Bandra yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

St Stanislaus (Bandra) reaffirmed their supremacy in inter-school hockey as their side defeated Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga) 3-1 via tie-breaker in the boys U-12 Div-I finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) knockout hockey tournament in Bandra yesterday.

Stanislaus recovered from a hesitant start and rallied from a 0-1 first deficit to force a draw as the match ended 1-1. Advait Pol hit the target in the fourth minute to give Don Bosco an early lead. But, Stanislaus forced their way back into the match and immediately on resumption, Shaun D'Mello scored the equaliser.

In the tie-breaker, Shaun and Daniel Saluja were successful in converting from the penalty spot for Stanislaus to emerge champions and retain the Olympian Walter D'Souza Trophy. This was second success for Stanislaus in two days as their boys U-14 side defeated Don Bosco 2-1 in the knockout final recently.

