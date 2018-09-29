St Stanislaus School ride through youngsters' show

football

St Stanislaus's Joy D'sa takes a shot at the goal v St XavierÃ¢Â€Â™s yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Six players of St Stanislaus School (Bandra) - Gilchrist Cabral, Kyle Justin, Joshua D'Souza, Varad Parab, Saurabh Mayekar and Adrian Kadam - showed true commitment and dedication by playing important roles in the success of the school's hockey and football teams.

The six youngsters were instrumental in helping Stanislaus emerge champions by defeating Don Bosco (Matunga) 2-1 in the final of the DSO boys's U-17 inter-schools hockey tournament at the MHA Stadium, Churchgate in the afternoon, yesterday.

The boys did not wait to celebrate their success with their teammates as they rushed to Azad Maidan for their football match in which they beat St Xavier's (Fort) 2-0 in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys's U-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout tournament later in the evening.

Stanislaus dominated against St Xavier's, who took the field without a coach and manager. It was quite surprising that the referee Umesh Patel and the MSSA officials permitted St Xavier's to play sans a coach or manager. The line-up was signed by St Xavier's captain Dhruv Bhadricha.

