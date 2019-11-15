St Teresa's to take on Carmel of St Joseph for U-16 crown

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Carmel of St Joseph (Malad) will challenge defending champions St Teresa's Convent (Santacruz) in the girls U-16 Division-I final.

The Malad girls rode on a hat-trick from Alreya D'Souza to blank Mary Immaculate Girls (Borivli) 3-0 in the second semi-final of the MSSA inter-school hockey tournament at the SAI ground, Kandivli on Thursday. Earlier, Noella D'Souza netted a hat-trick as champions St Teresa's beat Duruelo Convent (Bandra) 5-0 in the first semi-final. Sanjana Salunkhe and Tanvi Pandhare chipped in with a goal each.

Other results: Boys U-16 (QFs): St Stanislaus 4 (Shaad Sayyed 3, Varad Parab) beat Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) 0; Don Bosco (Borivli) 2 (Asher Fernandes, Rahul Almedia) beat Don Bosco International (Matunga) 0

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates