St Teresa's to take on Carmel of St Joseph for U-16 crown

Updated: Nov 15, 2019, 07:50 IST | Gordon D'costa | Mumbai

The Malad girls rode on a hat-trick from Alreya D'Souza to blank Mary Immaculate Girls (Borivli) 3-0 in the second semi-final of the MSSA inter-school hockey tournament at the SAI ground, Kandivli on Thursday

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Carmel of St Joseph (Malad) will challenge defending champions St Teresa's Convent (Santacruz) in the girls U-16 Division-I final.

The Malad girls rode on a hat-trick from Alreya D'Souza to blank Mary Immaculate Girls (Borivli) 3-0 in the second semi-final of the MSSA inter-school hockey tournament at the SAI ground, Kandivli on Thursday. Earlier, Noella D'Souza netted a hat-trick as champions St Teresa's beat Duruelo Convent (Bandra) 5-0 in the first semi-final. Sanjana Salunkhe and Tanvi Pandhare chipped in with a goal each.

Other results: Boys U-16 (QFs): St Stanislaus 4 (Shaad Sayyed 3, Varad Parab) beat Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) 0; Don Bosco (Borivli) 2 (Asher Fernandes, Rahul Almedia) beat Don Bosco International (Matunga) 0

