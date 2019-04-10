St Xavier's Institute of Communications students' #EkBottlePaani campaign

national

The students of Advanced Integrated Communications Program (AICP), Xavier Institute of Communications organized a unique and compassionate initiative #EkBottlePaani today starting from St. Xavier's College till Worli covering more than a 6 km stretch.

It was aimed at engaging with the Metro workers, the people on ground under the sun and help them fight the heat and stay hydrated. The idea was to evoke a sense of appreciation and empathy within the masses of the city, for the people on the ground, and encourage each of us to carry this thought and provide them a bottle of water.

This was a unique water distribution initiative for the hands that are building the future of this city, to help them beat the heat this summer. The students were sponsored by Life and Royal Cocoa Connection which made it possible to distribute 800 bottles of water to the dedicated workers in Mumbai.

Rajiv Chawla, the HOD of the batch stated, “The Mumbai Metro is going to make life a wee bit easier for the Mumbaikars. But till then nobody sees the toil of the workers behind the scenes.

It gives me happiness that our AICP batch is not only exhibiting a conscience but actually waking the Mumbaikars with their action on April 7th. To ensure that the workers face is smiling in this high heat, this initiative of giving them a bottle of drinking water will wake the conscience of this city hopefully into doing things for these hard-working people.”

