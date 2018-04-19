St Xavier's University in Kolkata to seek land for campus expansion

St Xavier's university would start a two-year residential MBA programme from the academic session starting August 2018 at its 17 acre New Town campus.

The St Xavier's University (SXU) would approach the West Bengal government seeking more land for expansion of its campus at New Town to start new disciplines, its vice-chancellor said on Thursday. The university would start a two-year residential MBA programme from the academic session starting August 2018 at its 17 acre New Town campus.

"We will approach the chief minister for at least 10 acres of land opposite the existing campus or contagious to it for starting a law school and a sports management academy," SXU Vice-Chancellor Felix Raj told reporters. The university had already got the AICTE approval to start the MBA programme which would be offered with specialisations in finance, marketing, HR and systems and operations.

"The Xavier Business School (XBS) of the SXU will join the league of Jesuit-run premier institutions like XLRI Jamshedpur, XIMB Bhubaneswar, Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Chennai and XIME Bangalore", vice-chancellor of SXU Felix Raj said. He said the scores of CAT, XAT and GMAT would be required for appearing before group discussion and personal interview.

Initially, the programme would start with 120 seats, the vice-chancellor said. The university would also start short-term management courses and expand its offerings in the UG and PG programmes, he said.

