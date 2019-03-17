Stacey Solomon curious about having a baby girl

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 09:40 IST | IANS

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash confirmed last month that they were expecting their first child together, which would also be her third and his second respectively

Pic courtesy/Stacey Solomon Instagram account

Singer Stacey Solomon says she is curious about the prospect of having a baby girl with beau Joe Swash.

On Lorraine Kelly's show, the "Breath away" hitmaker, who is expecting a child with Swash, opened about her pregnancy phase, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I definitely am interested, you have that curiosity about having a girl but we are just happy to be happens. Please God everything goes well, no matter if it's a boy or a girl we'll be over the moon. We are so privileged to become a parent to another one," she said.

