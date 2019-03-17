Stacey Solomon curious about having a baby girl

hollywood

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash confirmed last month that they were expecting their first child together, which would also be her third and his second respectively

Pic courtesy/Stacey Solomon Instagram account

Singer Stacey Solomon says she is curious about the prospect of having a baby girl with beau Joe Swash.

On Lorraine Kelly's show, the "Breath away" hitmaker, who is expecting a child with Swash, opened about her pregnancy phase, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I definitely am interested, you have that curiosity about having a girl but we are just happy to be happens. Please God everything goes well, no matter if it's a boy or a girl we'll be over the moon. We are so privileged to become a parent to another one," she said.

