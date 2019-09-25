Stacey Solomon praised for not hiding tummy post-childbirth
Singer Stacey Solomon is being lauded by netizens for proudly flaunting her tummy after giving birth to a child
Singer Stacey Solomon is being lauded by netizens for proudly flaunting her tummy after giving birth to a child. Stacey, who blessed with the boy four months ago, recently took to Instagram and posted a photograph in which she is seen showing her post-baby body, reports "mirror.co.uk".
She looked confident in a black and white striped bikini as she posed on the edge of the pool with her son.
View this post on Instagram
My little water baby ðÂÂ¶ðÂÂ» Rex has his first swimming lesson today and he loved it (thank goodness because I was panicking the whole timeðÂ¤¦ðÂÂ¼âÂÂï¸Â) I’ve got to admit the bit where they ask you to dunk them in the water sent me over the edge with fear but he didn’t mind it at all! We worry for them don’t we? The fear is never ending ðÂÂÂ Happy Monday Everyone ðÂÂ¤
On seeing the picture, social media users praised the "Breath Away" hitmaker. One user wrote: "What a natural photo." Another one commented: "Thank you for putting a normal mum body out there."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Avinash Sachdeva and Palak Purswani rehearse rigorously for their Nach Baliye performance