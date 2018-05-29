Stacy Keibler expecting second child

The former WWE wrestler, Stacy Keibler, Jared Pobre, 43, secretly tied the knot in March 2014. They welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Grace, in August that year



Stacy Keibler

Actress-model Stacy Keibler is expecting her second child with her husband, Jared Pobre. Keibler put her bump on display when she rocked a bodycon dress for a dinner date with Pobre on Friday, reports E! Online.

The former WWE wrester, 38, and Pobre, 43, secretly tied the knot in March 2014. They welcomed their first child, daughter Ava Grace, in August that year. Three months after giving birth to their daughter, Keibler revealed she never thought about marriage or parenthood until she started a relationship with her now-husband. Before Pobre, Keibler dated actor-filmmaker George Clooney from 2011 to 2013.

