Stage is set

A theatre production features students of an acting workshop

Mukti Manch, a theatre organisation, conducted its first-ever acting workshop, Abhinaya, recently. It is now organising an event to celebrate the graduation of its inaugural batch. This includes a performance by students who received their training as part of the month-long programme and a seminar where well-known theatre and film actor Jim Sarbh will brief the attendees about the craft of acting and its practicality.

On: May 31, 7 pm

At: Nritya Shakti Studio, 6th floor, 603, Shri Sai Corporate Park, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West.

Call: 8454872758