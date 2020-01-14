Stale bread served on Dadar-Madgaon Janashatabdi, third incident in a week

Passengers onboard the Dadar-Madgaon Janashatabdi Express were recently served stale bread. This is the third such incident in over a week.

The complainant, Madhumita Bal, found fungus in the bread supplied by the western zone of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said IRCTC would fine the contractor for Rs 1 lakh and also issue a show-cause notice.

"We were travelling to Chiplun on January 11 in the Janshatabdi and had carried snacks. However, we also decided to buy bread cutlets. By the time we had opened the pack and saw the fungus, the person selling it had gone to compartments," Bal said.

She said they waited for the seller to return and showed him the bread with fungus on it. "He took the pack and returned our money, but with the experience, we decided to not buy another pack."

When the complainant told the BJP Mumbai secretary, advocate Vivekanand Gupta, about the incident, he tweeted to Central Railway along with the ticket and train details. However, IRCTC west zone officials responded asking him to tweet in real-time for quick redressal.

When contacted, there was no response from IRCTC West zone. The incident comes amid the zone working on operations of a private train, which will be flagged off by the railway minister on Friday.

