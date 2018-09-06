Stalin asks Tamil Nadu governor to sack minister, DGP if they don't quit

national

M K Stalin said the CBI raids had brought shame to Tamil Nadu. He alleged that the AIADMK government had tried various measures to stall investigation into the scam

DMK President M K Stalin on Wednesday asked the Tamil Nadu governor to sack Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar and Director General of Police T K Rajendran if they don't quit on their own after raids by the CBI.

Stalin said in a statement that the continuation of Vijayabaskar and Rajendran would be a blot on democracy and the police administration. "If they do not resign, then the governor should dismiss them without any delay," he said after the Central Bureau of Investigation raided offices and homes in Tamil Nadu in connection with a gutkha scam.

