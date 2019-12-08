Stalker out on bail chases woman, attacks her

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A day after the Unnao rape survivor was burned while on her way to court, an alleged molester out on bail slashed a survivor's face in Chhattisgarh's Korba on Saturday.

The woman is critically injured and is currently admitted in the hospital, a Times of India report read. It added the incident took place even as people took videos of the attack.

Passersby overpowered the 40-year-old accused Indrapal Tonde and handed him over to the police. He has been booked for attempted murder.

The report quoted Durgesh Sharma, inspector in charge of the case, as saying that Tonde had been stalking the woman ever since she separated from her husband. He also tried to force her to marry him, but she refused.

Police said Tonde even moved close to her house and took videos of her without her knowledge and harassed her. He was arrested and recently got bail.

On Saturday, the woman ran about 300 metres while being chased by Tonde who kept hacking her. Passersby then came to her rescue.

