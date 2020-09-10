Stalwart of Indian Railways trade union movement Jaywantrao Gulabrao Mahurkar passes away

One of the tallest stalwarts of the railway trade union movements, Jaywantrao Gulabrao Mahurkar, passed away on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest. He was 86. Popularly called as Dada, he was the general secretary of the Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh and vice-president of National Federation of Indian Railwaymen.

He suffered a cardiac arrest around midnight on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital.

National Federation of Indian Railwaymen general secretary, M Raghavaiah, said the sudden death of Mahurkar is shocking and he would be remembered for his service to the railwaymen and India’s railway trade union.

This journalist also remembers his vivid interactions with Mahurkar who always came as a veteran with a perspective and immense knowledge for every single issue about railways.

“An era ended for us today when I lost my father. Jaywantrao Gulabrao Mahurkar (Salunke-Solanki), a man of honour and rare qualities which he kept intact till he reached 86 years of age. He died of cardiac arrest in Baroda. He commanded deep respect from such eminent persons as late Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia and a host of others,” his son Uday Mahurkar said.

He belonged to the junior branch of the Sardar Mahurkar clan of Gwalior and maintained that decorum.

His death was grieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

