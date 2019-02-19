Stand by decision to ban Pakistan artistes in Bollywood, says Ajay Devgn

bollywood

Notably, Ajay Devgn was one of the first to condemn the Pulwama attacks, tweeting, "Horrible and disgusting. Anger can't be put into words. #KashmirTerrorAttack."

Ajay Devgn (Pic/Pallav Paliwal)

Speaking at a media interaction on Monday, Ajay Devgn said the cast of 'Total Dhamaal' stands with the decision of All Indian Cine Workers Association.

When asked about the banning of all artistes from Pakistan in Bollywood, the ace actor, who has been known to essay roles that portray men in uniforms, said, "We stand by the decisions taken by the Cine association."

The actor further reaffirmed that 'Total Dhamaal' will not be released in Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack. The actor said, "We have done what we can and under the circumstances, we have decided not to release the film in Pakistan."

Replying to a query whether the film will be able to lighten the mood during this tense situation in India, the actor further added that while everyone is in a serious mood and doing all that one can to support the soldiers and country, "If the film helps people smile for a bit then that is a good thing."

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal will release on February 22 and features an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

