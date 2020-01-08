We Stand By Deepika Padukone, declare Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar and other Bollywood celebrities
On one hand, when Boycott Chhapaak has been trending on social media, Bollywood celebrities from Sonakshi Sinha to Bhumi Pednekar have come out in support of Deepika Padukone.
Deepika Padukone's visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on January 7 evoked mixed reactions on social media. On one hand, there were a few people who felt this was her attempt to promote her upcoming film, Chhapaak, but a majority of them have come out in support of the actress.
And these majorities happen to be her colleagues from the Hindi film industry, who have lauded her presence and saluted her decision to be there at the time of crisis and calamity. First in line was Sonakshi Sinha, who wrote a long post to extend her support to the Tamasha star.
She wrote- No matter which political party you support, do u support violence? Don't visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up? We can't sit on the fence any longer. Kudos to Deepika Padukone. Have a look right here:
No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don't visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can't sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet.— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 8, 2020
Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Twitter account and wrote- More power to you! Can't wait to watch Chhapaak. United we stand:
More power to you @deepikapadukone ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» Can’t wait to watch #Chappak tonight. United we stand ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) January 8, 2020
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap went a step ahead and even changed his Twitter profile picture to Deepika folding her hands to the JNU Student Leader, Aishe Ghosh. Take a look at his tweet right here:
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/cJNfiYfHRc— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 7, 2020
Prakash Raj, the veteran actor of Indian Cinema, shared a cartoon that had a palette of Padukone's celluloid characters and it read- Bold in Real, and then it had a cartoon of the actress herself that read- Bold in Real. Here it is:
Thank you @deepikapadukone ... thank you for being a true INDIAN .. pic.twitter.com/eHiYNCXA1R— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 7, 2020
Another filmmaker, Vikramaditya Motwane had a rather scathing take on this and he tweeted this:
Deepika’s stand is going to make a lot of young people question their parents, their peers and their government. Hopefully they’ll go out and educate themselves. And not parrot everything authority tells them.— Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) January 8, 2020
She’s a true hero.
Overall, it seems Bollywood stands by Deepika Padukone. Whose side are you on?
