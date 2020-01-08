Search

We Stand By Deepika Padukone, declare Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar and other Bollywood celebrities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020, 16:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On one hand, when Boycott Chhapaak has been trending on social media, Bollywood celebrities from Sonakshi Sinha to Bhumi Pednekar have come out in support of Deepika Padukone.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Deepika Padukone Fan Club

Deepika Padukone's visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on January 7 evoked mixed reactions on social media. On one hand, there were a few people who felt this was her attempt to promote her upcoming film, Chhapaak, but a majority of them have come out in support of the actress.

And these majorities happen to be her colleagues from the Hindi film industry, who have lauded her presence and saluted her decision to be there at the time of crisis and calamity. First in line was Sonakshi Sinha, who wrote a long post to extend her support to the Tamasha star.

She wrote- No matter which political party you support, do u support violence? Don't visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up? We can't sit on the fence any longer. Kudos to Deepika Padukone. Have a look right here:

Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Twitter account and wrote- More power to you! Can't wait to watch Chhapaak. United we stand:

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap went a step ahead and even changed his Twitter profile picture to Deepika folding her hands to the JNU Student Leader, Aishe Ghosh. Take a look at his tweet right here:

Prakash Raj, the veteran actor of Indian Cinema, shared a cartoon that had a palette of Padukone's celluloid characters and it read- Bold in Real, and then it had a cartoon of the actress herself that read- Bold in Real. Here it is:

Another filmmaker, Vikramaditya Motwane had a rather scathing take on this and he tweeted this:

Overall, it seems Bollywood stands by Deepika Padukone. Whose side are you on?

