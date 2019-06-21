things-to-do

A workshop by a retired Lt Colonel will usher in the new academic year while teaching kids how to effectively cope with bullying

Interacts with a child at a workshop

Globally, more than one in three students aged between 13 and 15 years are faced with bullying, according to a UNICEF report. The report helps shed light not only on the fact that kids face unwanted, aggressive behaviour from their peers, but also supports the argument that childhood trauma has a long-lasting effect, extending into adulthood. And is likely to affect their overall mental and emotional development as well.

Now, a workshop — organised by FORTIFY Security Management Solutions, an initiative of retired Lt Colonel Omar Pathare — seeks to help kids and young adults from nine to 18 years tackle bullying.

It will teach kids will be taught ways in which they can mentally strengthen themselves, and instead of falling prey to bullies, cope with the antagonistic behaviour effectively. The module is an interactive one, so as to encourage participants to ask questions and join the discussion.



Omar Pathare

Pathare, who will be using a presentation to communicate with the group, describes the purpose of the workshop, "Often, when kids are bullied, they either switch to violent behaviour or avoid confrontation with their bullies. My purpose is to help them identify their strengths, and in a structured manner, teach them non-violent ways through which they can take a stance."

Having served in the Indian Army, Pathare is acquainted with organising workshops related to safety. His last workshop focused on raising awareness on security amongst senior citizens, especially those living alone. On the inspiration behind founding his organisation, he shares, "I was surrounded by Jawans who were stationed away from their families. Their safety was a big concern. So, it occurred to me that I could start a consultation agency to help change the attitude towards security."

On June 23, 11.30 am to 1.30 pm aT FORTIFY, third floor, Jeevandeep Building, near Anand Talkies, Kopri Colony,

Thane East.

Email omar@fortifyindia.com

Log on to eventshigh.com

Cost Rs 500

