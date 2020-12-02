After Mid-Day report on BMC leader 'threatening' contractor, BJP says standing committee chief must resign

After mid-day's exclusive front-page report about Standing Committee Chairman and Shiv Sena Corporator Yashwant Jadhav allegedly threatening a representative of a contracting firm to withdraw from projects in his E ward (Byculla), the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to take potshots at its former ally. BJP's group leader in the BMC Prabhakar Shinde demanded a high-level probe and Jadhav's resignation on Tuesday.



Surajpratapsingh Deora, Yash Corporation

Jadhav allegedly called Surajpratapsingh Deora, a representative of Yash Corporation, asking him to withdraw from projects the firm bagged for the first time through the e-tender process. Deora recorded the entire conversation and this paper is in possession of the audio clip. "The standing committee chairman's act has earned a bad name for a prestigious and reputed institute like BMC. Hence, Jadhav should immediately step down from the post," Shinde told mid-day.



Yashwant Jadhav is a corporator from Byculla’s ward no. 209. File pic

Shinde, who quit Sena to join the BJP, also demanded a probe by the Mumbai police commissioner. "The audio clip clearly exhibits a threat. The law-enforcing agency should probe this and take action against the erring person as per the rules."

Besides a police enquiry, Shinde has asked for an independent probe. "Since the complaint is against the standing committee chairman, I am sceptical about the BMC administration conducting an impartial enquiry. Hence, an independent enquiry should be ordered," the BJP leader added.



mid-day’s Dec 1 report

'CM should step in'

Meanwhile, Deora urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to step in and do justice. "I challenge Jadhav to prove his allegations that I offered him a percentage share in the work and that it is the reason that he asked me to withdraw from the work," Deora said in a video clip he released.

Deora also claimed that he fears a threat to his life. "Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is a humble and decent person. We feel proud to have a CM like him. He should look into this case and do justice," Deora said.

Jadhav claimed that the BJP has always misled people and wasted citizens' and the administration's precious time by raking up topics that don't merit attention. "I also have cases against a section of BJP leaders (letters given for getting work during COVID-19 pandemic). I will bring all these at the appropriate forum and right time and with all evidence to prove the involvement of the BJP leaders in the same," Jadhav said in reply to BJP's demands for a probe.

Rs 2.17CR

Value of the work for which Yash Corporation got selected via e-tenders

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news