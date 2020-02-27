Standing Committee chief threatens to remove two women BJP corporators from meeting

A heated debate between Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav and two female BJP corporators — Rajeshri Shirwadkar and Jyoti Alawani turned ugly after he threatened to remove them out of meeting by calling security.

While discussing the incident where a footpath of Tilak bridge developed cracks. Shiv Sena's BMC leader and Dadar corporator Vishakha Raut said that the condition of the bridge was deteriorating and that it may witness the same fate as CSMT's Himalaya bridge. Quickly, Shirwadkar raised the issue about a Lower Parel bridge which is yet to be repaired since last 2 and a half years.

Prior to this, the committee had approved the Hancock bridge's escalation despite BJP opposition. Hence taking a dig at her, Jadhav said, that while she and her party had opposed the Hancock bridge's proposal, they were showing concern about the Tilak bridge.

Alawani too joined in the along with other BJP corporators and an argument ensued. Soon the verbal argument took a turn for worse as Jadhav threatened both Shirwadkar and Alawani to lower their tones or be removed from the meeting.

"I was supporting the issue raised by Vishakha Raut, but the chairman claimed that we are opposing for the sake of it. We consistently pointed out that we were not opposing the construction of Hancock bridge but opposing the way cost had increased," Shirwadkar said. Meanwhile, Jadhav said, "They kept yelling at me and when I asked them to be quiet they did not follow the protocol of the meeting. It was because they kept shouting I spoke about calling the security."

